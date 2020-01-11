Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

