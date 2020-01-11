Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $181,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.67.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $275.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day moving average of $268.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

