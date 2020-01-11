Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 717.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,460,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.39%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

