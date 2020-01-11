Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,191,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,298,000 after buying an additional 2,999,492 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 137.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after buying an additional 2,148,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 175.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,585,000 after buying an additional 1,805,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

