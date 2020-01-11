Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $206,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

