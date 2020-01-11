Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 17,451.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,047,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $278.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $282.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

