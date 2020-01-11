Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 816.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dollar General by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG opened at $153.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.