Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

ARMK stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

