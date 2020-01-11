Diversified Trust Co Acquires 476 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

