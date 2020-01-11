Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:STNG opened at $35.21 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

