3,968 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $97,308,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 282.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 904,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $84,653,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

