Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $156.21 and a 52 week high of $214.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

