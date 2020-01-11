Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,788,000 after acquiring an additional 832,194 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 310,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

