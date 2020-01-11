Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.