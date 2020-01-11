MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

