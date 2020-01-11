Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,118 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

