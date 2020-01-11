$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will post sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.81 million and the lowest is $54.32 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $50.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $212.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $213.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $257.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Shares of NYSE:BRG opened at $11.94 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

