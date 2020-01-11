$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce sales of $34.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.21 million to $34.36 million. Heska posted sales of $34.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $123.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.11 million to $123.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSKA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heska has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $753.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heska by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Heska by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Heska by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,588,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

