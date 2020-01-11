Diversified Trust Co Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

