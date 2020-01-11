Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 8,760 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

