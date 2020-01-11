Diversified Trust Co Sells 225 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,581,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,428,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 673,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,216,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nordson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,692 shares of company stock worth $10,429,154. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.19 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

