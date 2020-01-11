Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1,469.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

