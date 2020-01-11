Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

