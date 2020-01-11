Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.48.

CHTR stock opened at $505.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $279.33 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

