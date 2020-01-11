IBM Retirement Fund Sells 80 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Man Group plc increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,973,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $126.76 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

