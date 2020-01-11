IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 537 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $363.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $206.79 and a one year high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.50.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

