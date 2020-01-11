IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 173.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26,526.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 677,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,410,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,615,625 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

