IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 125 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

TEAM stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -787.65, a P/E/G ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

