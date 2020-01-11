Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) Shares Up 4%

Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 832,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05.

About Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

