Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) Shares Up 4%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 832,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05.

About Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
Charter Communications Inc Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
Charter Communications Inc Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Sells 80 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC
IBM Retirement Fund Sells 80 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 537 MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 537 MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd.
IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report