Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given News Impact Rating of -2.80

Headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Switch’s score:

Switch stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 176.89, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

