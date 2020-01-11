Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Trading 9.5% Higher

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) shares traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.98 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), 323,097 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,257% from the average session volume of 13,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of $3.82 million and a PE ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.15.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

