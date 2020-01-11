McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 52,590,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $453.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.65.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.