Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Down 1%

Jan 11th, 2020

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07, approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

