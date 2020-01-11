Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.44), approximately 647 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 751% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Abbey’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

