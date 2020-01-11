Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875. Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Systemax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Systemax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Systemax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYX opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $929.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.13. Systemax has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.