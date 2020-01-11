Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Shares of AUPH opened at $20.21 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 381,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

