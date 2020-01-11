AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AAON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. AAON has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AAON by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AAON by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.