Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

