Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.
In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
