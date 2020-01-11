Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €33.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €33.50 ($38.95) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.16 ($36.23).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €25.90 ($30.12) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.07. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

