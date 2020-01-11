Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,209,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
