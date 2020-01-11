Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,209,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

