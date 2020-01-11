FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. FirstService has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in FirstService by 58.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 0.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in FirstService by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FirstService by 288.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 28.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

