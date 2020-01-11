eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $34.89 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in eBay by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.