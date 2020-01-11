Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.