FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FEYE opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FireEye by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Analyst Recommendations for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

