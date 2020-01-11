BidaskClub Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Sell

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DISH. Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

DISH opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 446,873 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DISH Network by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 323,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

