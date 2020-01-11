BidaskClub Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.
BOOM stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
Dmc Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.
