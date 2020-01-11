Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €125.00 by Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VAR1 opened at €94.10 ($109.42) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58. Varta has a 52-week low of €24.86 ($28.91) and a 52-week high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

