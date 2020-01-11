Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LASR. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $20.40 on Friday. Nlight has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $770.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,026.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 10,838 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $216,760.00. Insiders sold 72,243 shares of company stock worth $5,920,212 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nlight by 42.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nlight by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

