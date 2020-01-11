Wedbush Comments on Express, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. grace capital purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Express by 40.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

