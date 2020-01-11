Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.54. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

